StockMarketWire.com - Technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property support services provider RWS Holdings has acquired Horn & Uchida Patent Translation, Ltd a specialist in patent translation based in Osaka, Japan for cash consideration of Y349m (£2.3m).
Horn & Uchida was founded in 2000 and has built a reputation for high-quality services to Japanese corporates and law firms. Horn & Uchida will be acquired by KK RWS Group, RWS's fast-growing subsidiary in Japan, and will extend RWS's in-house patent translation capability and its geographic coverage in Japan.
Andrew Brode, Chairman of RWS, commented: ‘The acquisition of Horn & Uchida is an ideal fit for RWS and will complement and strengthen our existing patent translation services business in Japan. It will also help our US and European customers to internationalise their intellectual property in the important and growing Japanese market.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.