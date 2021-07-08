StockMarketWire.com - Events business Hyve said the third quarter marked its busiest quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as the events activity returned in its Eastern markets.
The company said 18 in-person events ran during Q3, bringing the total number for the year to date to 28.
'The increased number of events in Q3 reflects the continued momentum across the group's Eastern markets, primarily Russia, China, Turkey and Ukraine,' it added.
The company also ran its first top 10 event since the COVID-19 outbreak, MosBuild, achieving a like-for-like revenue increase of 15% from customers who were able to attend in both FY19 and FY21.
In July, £2.1 million of further insurance claims were approved in respect of cancelled FY21 events, bringing total insurance proceeds confirmed since the pandemic to £87.0 million.
'Many of the group's key markets in the East have been open for a number of months now and, combined with the continued pace of the vaccine rollout in our Western markets, this gives the group continued confidence when looking ahead to the final quarter of FY21 and beyond,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.