StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics company ReNeuron group has reported an £11.3 million loss in its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and bank deposits at 31 March 2021 stood at £22.2 million.

During the period, the company reported a number of operational highlights including regulatory approval of the expanded Phase 2a study in US, UK and Spain for the hRPC stem cell therapy candidate for retinal disease. On 1 July 2021, Iain Ross was appointed as non-executive chairman.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com