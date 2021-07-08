StockMarketWire.com - IT service provider Redcentric has announced that Helena Feltham will join the board of directors as an independent non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee, with immediate effect.
Feltham currently holds non-executive roles with Ted Baker, where she is a senior independent director and chair of the nomination committee; Dogwoof, a film production and distribution company; and The Retail Trust.
She has previously held executive roles at B&Q and was people director at Jack Wills, Woolworths South Africa and Marks and Spencer. She also spent time in executive search with Odgers Berndtson, covering senior appointments across both public and private sectors. She has served as a non-executive director in the NHS, as an independent director of the Assembly of Wales and as a Justice of the Peace.
In addition to serving as chair of the remuneration committee of the Board, Ms Feltham will also join the audit and nomination committees of the Board.
