StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Instruments has announced that following 14 years as company secretary, Susan Johnson-Brett will be stepping down from her role on 1 August 2021.
Sarah Harvey has been appointed to succeed Susan as company secretary, with effect from 1 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
