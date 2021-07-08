StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider for the global gaming and broadcast industries, Quixan, has appointed Johan Olivier as chief financial officer.
He will begin the role on 31st August 2021 and will be appointed to the Board.
Olivier joins from XP Power, the FTSE250 designer and manufacturer of power components, where he operated as group finance director for three years and was responsible for financial planning, reporting and treasury functions.
He also served as XP Power's Acting CFO while the company was seeking a permanent candidate. Prior to this, Johan held finance roles at Logica plc and Finastra after beginning his career in public practice. Johan is a certified chartered accountant.
Olivier will take over from Andrew Jarvis, Interim CFO, who will stay with the business until the end of the year to help with an orderly handover.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
