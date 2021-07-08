StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services provider Sureserve Group has announced that two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (K&T Heating Services Ltd and Aaron Services Ltd) have successfully secured a long-term Gas Servicing, Repair, Installation and Electrical Testing Contract with a new client, PA Housing. The Contract term is capped at 8 years, commencing on 1st August 2021, and is expected to generate a combined sales revenue of £36 million over the entirety of the contract term.
PA Housing is a large registered provider of social housing that own and manage more than 23,000 homes across the Midlands, London and South East.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
