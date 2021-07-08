StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 remained in the doldrums on Thursday afternoon amid mounting fears over Covid and inflation risks.
By the close the FTSE 100 was down 1.7% at 7,030.66 while by 4.30pm UK time the S&P 500 was down 1.1% at 4,130.26.
Homebuilder Persimmon reported an increase in revenues in its trading update ahead of its half-year results and says that pre-Covid build rates have been achieved across its sites with an improvement in build quality and customer service. It was down 4.8% at £29.23.
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain advanced 0.7% to £18.21 after the company upped full year profit guidance.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its biologics license application for tezepelumab had been accepted and granted priority review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration. It was down 0.8% at £85.89.
Student accommodation provider Unite has reported that its property portfolio has been independently valued at £2.795bn, reflecting a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. Its share price fell 1.7% to £11.09.
Industrial and electronics products firm Electrocomponents reported a jump in revenue in the first quarter but said supply chain issued would slow growth and demand for the remainder of the year. It was 3.9% lower at £10.38.
Watches of Switzerland has reported an annual statutory operating profit of £81.9 million, a 69.5% increase on the previous financial year. It was up 1.2% to 865p.
Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, though the pace of growth slowed as demand normalised. It was down more than 5%, falling to 548.6p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
