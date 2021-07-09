StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer, the British-based chemicals business headquartered in Essex, has today announced the appointment of Roberto Gualdoni as a non-executive director.
Gualdoni will join the board immediately and become a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.
Roberto replaces Just Jansz, who will be stepping down the end of August 2021 following nine years at the company.
Caroline Johnstone, chair of Synthomer, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Roberto to Synthomer's Board. His extensive knowledge of the international chemicals industry, and wealth of Board-level experience, will be enormously valuable as we continue to execute our strategy and invest in future growth. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Just for his considerable contribution to Synthomer over the last nine years.’
Gualdoni has extensive chemicals sector experience following more than 25 years at BASF. During that time, he held senior operational roles covering international sales, marketing, procurement and M&A. He also served on a number of joint venture Boards.
