StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Corporation said it had purchased 182,000 of its shares at a volume weighted average price paid of £15.11 per share in accordance with a previously announced stock swap program.
The highest price paid was £15.35 per share and the lowest price paid was £14.90 per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.