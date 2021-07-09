StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising platform Bidstack said it had signed an exclusive partnership with Belgrade-based Nordeus, creator of mobile football management game, Top Eleven.
'This new partnership bolsters Bidstack's stadium vertical, which is a natural environment lending itself well to native in-game advertising.,' the company said.
Top Eleven, a mobile football management game with more than 240 million registered users, is available to play online, as well as both iOS and Android.
'The integration of Bidstack's proprietary technology into the Nordeus game is intended to increase success of the game by enriching data and reporting,' it added.
