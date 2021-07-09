StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds reported a rise in second quarter production and sales against softer comparatives from a year earlier when Covid-19 had a material impact on operations.
In Q2 2021, the company processed 134,510 tonnes up 48% year-on-year, while carats productions and sold were up 117% and 112% respectively.
'It is difficult to compare production and sales numbers versus 2020 where Covid-19 impacted materially on the operations and the market,' the company said.
'However, the Q2 figures are very pleasing with the tonnes processed a record and achieved whilst the operation is transitioning to the new plant,' it added.
