StockMarketWire.com - Premier Miton Group, the asset manager, has reported a £1bn jump in AuM for the period ending 30 June 2021.
The company’s AuM increased to £13.6bn, compared to £12.6 billion the previous quarter.
Netflows of £351 we also reported during the quarter.
Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer, said: ‘It is pleasing to report a third successive quarter of positive net fund flow. The Group's AuM reached an all-time high ending the Period at £13.6 billion representing an increase of 28% from the position at 30 September 2020.’
Financial year to date net inflows reached £710 million, with the 9 months to 30 June 2020 overseeing £615.
