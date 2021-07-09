StockMarketWire.com - Premier Miton Group, the asset manager, has reported a £1bn jump in AuM for the period ending 30 June 2021.

The company’s AuM increased to £13.6bn, compared to £12.6 billion the previous quarter.

Netflows of £351 we also reported during the quarter.

Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer, said: ‘It is pleasing to report a third successive quarter of positive net fund flow. The Group's AuM reached an all-time high ending the Period at £13.6 billion representing an increase of 28% from the position at 30 September 2020.’

Financial year to date net inflows reached £710 million, with the 9 months to 30 June 2020 overseeing £615.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com