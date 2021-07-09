StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said a study of its drug to treat acute respiratory infections fell short of expectations, and would now be halted.
The analyses of of the company's lead asset, SFX-01, plus standard care in patients initially hospitalised with community acquired pneumonia didn't meet 'the interim futility hurdle required to continue the study, and that active treatment would not be likely to show an overall statistically significant improvement,' the company said.
'Recruitment into the trial will therefore be halted,' it added.
The original hypothesis was that upregulation of the transcription factor Nrf2 would lead to reduction of the severity of respiratory disease.
'We are surprised and disappointed by these findings given the strong preclinical hypothesis surrounding sulforaphane as an Nrf2 activator with potential direct antiviral properties,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
