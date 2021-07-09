StockMarketWire.com - Digital brain health company Cambridge Cognition said it had won a £1 million contract as the cognitive assessment partner for a late phase cancer trial.
The unnamed pharmaceutical company selected Cambridge Cognition as the cognitive assessment provider for its oncology trial as they 'believe that Cantabtm cognitive assessments have the sensitivity to measure these distinct processes,' the company said.
'Consequently, Cantabtm will be used worldwide to determine preservation or improvement in cognitive function across all 150 trial sites.'
'This contract positions the company in the world's most consistently active disease space with a client that is committed to developing oncology therapeutics,' the company said.
