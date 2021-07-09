StockMarketWire.com - Resource company Keras Resources said that commercial production had commenced at the phosphate mine, Diamond Creek in Utah, USA.
'Commissioning is complete and the milling plant is now at steady-state operational capacity,' the company said.
Work is also continuing at the mine site to ensure everything is production ready to commence the 2021 mining season later this month, the company said.
The phosphate mine is owned by the Company's 51% subsidiary, Falcon Isle Holdings LLC.
'A key component of our organic fertilizer business model in the US is the construction of a granulating plant adjacent to the now operational milling plant which adds a valuable stream to our product mix, this is expected to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2021,' the company said.
'We look forward to this year's mining starting in the coming weeks and providing further updates in due course,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
