StockMarketWire.com - Land Securities confirmed that the first quarterly dividend for the 2021/22 financial year will be 7.0p per ordinary share and said it had made good progress on rent collection.
The dividend will be paid on 8 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 August 2021.
As at 7 July 2021 - collection day 10 - 81% of the net rent due on 24 June had been paid.
'Of the £18m of rent outstanding, £6m relates to customers who have withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions,' the company said.
