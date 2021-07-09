StockMarketWire.com - Land Securities confirmed that the first quarterly dividend for the 2021/22 financial year will be 7.0p per ordinary share and said it had made good progress on rent collection.

The dividend will be paid on 8 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 August 2021.

As at 7 July 2021 - collection day 10 - 81% of the net rent due on 24 June had been paid.

'Of the £18m of rent outstanding, £6m relates to customers who have withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions,' the company said.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com