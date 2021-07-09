StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas has announced that, following its 5th July statement, it intends to raise up to £4.7 million via an open offer of up to 2,643,429,529 shares at £0.0018.

Under the Open Offer, the Company intends to provide shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe for up to 1 share for every 5 existing ordinary shares held by them.

The total amount that the Company could raise under the Open Offer is £4.7 million (before expenses).

Further information will be announced shortly.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com