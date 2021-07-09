StockMarketWire.com - Oracle Power, the AIM listed natural resources and power project developer, has announced that a proposed drilling programme has been designed for the Northern Zone of Gold Project – located 25km east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The first phase is to complete 7 Reverse Circulation drill holes, each up to 260 metres deep, for a total of 1,500 metres, targeting gold mineralisation.

Naheed Memon, ceo of Oracle, said: ‘It is a significant development, with respect to our Western Australian gold strategy, to have our consultants finalise plans for a first phase drill programme for Northern Zone.

‘I have been advised that we could realistically expect the programme of work approval process for drilling to take 2-3 weeks, and depending on drill rig availability, the drill programme will take about 10 days to complete with assay results expected some 3-4 weeks after submission.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com