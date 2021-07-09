StockMarketWire.com - Gemfields confirmed that there was no disclosable unpublished price-sensitive information relating to the company following the recent increase in its share price.
'The company's operations in both Mozambique and Zambia remain materially uninterrupted,' the company said.
'The company is closely monitoring the global Covid-19 situation and presently expects to hold three further gemstone auctions this year,' it added.
The company said it expects to expects revenue to be in the region of USD 95 million for the six months ending 30 June 2021.
Half year results are expected to announced by the end of September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
