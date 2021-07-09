StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said it had identified five initial drill targets on the Outokumpu Belt in Finland following re-evaluation of all available data.
The first stage of the drilling programme would focus on the Haapovaara target, located north of the historical Kylylahti mine, where 1,500 metres of drilling is planned, and the Haaponiemi target, a deep target with a planned drilling programme of 2,500 metres.
The company said it is in early discussions with various parties interested in partnering on this project.
'The metal basket the Outokumpu Belt provides means it is a compelling exploration target in the context of increasing demand for base metals related to the battery industrial ecosystems, electrification and the green transition,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
