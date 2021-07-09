StockMarketWire.com - hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, has entered into a significant contract with ImmunoTech to test its antiviral candidate, Ampligen, in common cold and virus study.
The antiviral study will be conducted by hVIVO. AIM IT will be the study sponsor of the Phase 2 human challenge trial, which is expected to commence in Q4 2021.
The Company expects the majority of revenue from the contract to be recognised in the current financial year.
The company expects to sign more contracts in this area due to the increased international focus on respiratory and infectious diseases following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: ‘We are delighted to commence work with AIM ImmunoTech, a leading immuno-pharma company, to test their product against both HRV and Influenza human challenge study models as part of a single study.’
Thomas K. Equels, chief executive officer of AIM ImmunoTech, said: ‘The ability to do a human challenge trial using HRV and Influenza allows us to test in humans Ampligen's potential role as a powerful prophylaxis and therapeutic for a wide range of respiratory viruses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
