The studies involved a rapid antibody test performance evaluation.

Highlights from the studies include:

· Excellent laboratory validation performance metrics for the AbC-19™ rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein IgG antibody detection and semi-quantitative correlation with laboratory ELISA methods assaying IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

· AbC-19™ showed sensitivity of 97.58% and specificity of 99.59% when using evaluation methods as defined by the MHRA for Target Product Profile of an antibody test.

· In addition, the study notes that IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected 10 months after infection. Understanding the longevity of COVID-19 antibodies is important both immunologically and in helping to guide pandemic exit protocols.

· Positive user experience score from 1,544 participants who used AbC-19™ as a 'self-test.'

Professor Chris Molloy, independent chairman of the UK Rapid Test Consortium, said: ‘We are entering a phase of the pandemic where testing for immunity will become as or more important than testing for infection. Rapid, accurate immunity tests are therefore a critical tool for citizens and public health providers to embrace.’

‘Development of multiple antibody tests, and semi-quantitative approaches will enhance this portfolio and enable the most rapid global recovery.’


