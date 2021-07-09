StockMarketWire.com - Melrose Industries, the British multinational manufacturing company that specialises in buying and improving underperforming businesses, has announced that each of the two special resolutions and one ordinary resolution associated with the proposed return of capital of approximately £730 million, were passed by shareholders at a general meeting held today.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
