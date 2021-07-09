StockMarketWire.com - IG Group, the British company providing trading in financial derivatives such as contracts for difference, has announced that Susan Skerrit has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company.
Commenting on the appointment, IG Group chairman Mike McTighe, said:
‘Following an extensive, externally facilitated search I am delighted to welcome Susan to the Board. She is an experienced Non-Executive Director and brings significant financial markets experience working with US-based companies and regulators, which will be highly valuable.’ Susan said:
‘IG Group is an empowering and innovative company entering an exciting phase in its growth. I am looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to further realise the potential of the business following the recent tastytrade acquisition and beyond.’
Skerrit previously served as chair, ceo and president at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.
She was also non-executive director to Royal Bank of Canada US Group, executive board member at Deutsche Bank USA and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
