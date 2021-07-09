StockMarketWire.com - Vor Biopharma, founded by PureTech Health, has announced a collaboration with Janssen Biotech to develop engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplants combined with bi-specific antibody therapy for acute myeloid leukemia.
PureTech Health is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company.
Janssen Biotech is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Johnson & Johnson.
The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
The collaboration will involve Vor Biopharma investigating the combination of these two technologies into a treatment solution, pairing Vor's "invisible" eHSC transplant platform with one of Janssen's bi-specific antibodies in development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
The collaboration agreement provides that each company retains all rights and ownership to their respective programs and platforms.
‘We are thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Janssen as we continue to explore our platform's potential to pair with a broad spectrum of targeted therapy modalities for the treatment of patients with blood cancer,’ said Tirtha Chakraborty, PhD, Vor's chief scientific officer.
