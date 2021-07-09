StockMarketWire.com - Independent manufacturer and distributor of natural animal feed, Anpario, has announced they have been awarded the community business hero award at the Sage impact awards 2021.
The award celebrates the unsung heroes and businesses who made an impact in their local community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Anpario and its staff supported the local community over the course of the pandemic, having donated £10,000 to the #NottinghamNHSHeroes appeal run by Nottingham Hospitals Charity, and an additional £10,000 towards Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Rainbow Garden Appeal.
During PPE shortages in 2020, Anpario sourced 50,000 medical grade face masks. These were donated and distributed, with the help of staff volunteers, to more than 12 local care homes, hospices, and community care providers.
Commenting on the award Richard Edwards ceo of Anpario plc, said: ‘We are extremely proud to have been presented with this award and to have been able to support our local community during the challenging times as a result of the pandemic over the past year. Anpario wanted to recognise the heroic contribution made by NHS staff and key workers in the fight to manage and control the virus and offer our thanks by giving back to the local community, in which a large number of our workforce reside.’
