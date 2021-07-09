StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining, the exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, has confirmed that five drill targets have been identified at its Outojumpu project in eastern Finland, where the company’s 100% owned subsidiary, FinnAust Mining Finland Oy has defined multiple targets for Outokumpu-type copper-cobalt- gold-silver deposits.
The first stage of the drilling programme will focus on the Haapovaara target, located north of the historical Kylylahti mine, where 1,500 metres of drilling is planned, and the Haaponiemi target, a deep target with a planned drilling programme of 2,500m.
Thomas Levin, coo of FinnAust, said: ‘What becomes obvious when undertaking a review of this nature is that the Outokumpu Belt represents a significant opportunity for discovery as we are drilling in a large-scale brownfield environment.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
