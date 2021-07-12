CA
14/07/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
14/07/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
15/07/2021 13:30 ew motor vehicle sales
CH
13/07/2021 07:30 PPI
13/07/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
15/07/2021 04:00 house price index
15/07/2021 04:30 industrial output
15/07/2021 04:30 fixed assets investment
15/07/2021 04:30 retail sales
15/07/2021 04:30 GDP
DE
13/07/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
14/07/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
14/07/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
13/07/2021 07:45 CPI
13/07/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/07/2021 01:00 Bastille Day - finanical markets closed
GB
14/07/2021 07:00 producer price index
14/07/2021 07:00 consumer price index
14/07/2021 09:30 UK house price index
IE
15/07/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/07/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
14/07/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/07/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
15/07/2021 05:30 revised retail sales
UK
13/07/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
15/07/2021 07:00 monthly unemployment
15/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly bank liabilities survey
15/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England credit conditions survey
US
13/07/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
13/07/2021 12:45 Goldman Sachs weekly chain store sales index
13/07/2021 13:30 CPI
13/07/2021 13:30 real earnings
13/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
13/07/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement of receipts & outlays of the US govt
13/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/07/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
15/07/2021 13:30 Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey
15/07/2021 13:30 weekly export sales report
15/07/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
15/07/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/07/2021 14:30 Federal Reserve chair presents to US Senate Banking Committee
15/07/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
15/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/07/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
