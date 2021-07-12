StockMarketWire.com - Review platform Trustpilot said it expected to report a 31% jump in first-half revenue.

Revenue for the six months through June was seen rising to $62 million, up from $48 million.

On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was anticipated to be 22%.

Trustpilot said a re-acceleration in its business had continued following the earlier impact of the pandemic, with bookings growth of around 37% recorded in the first half.

'We are encouraged by the progress we have made in the first half of the year and the board remains confident in the strategy and outlook for the business,' chief executive Holten Muhlmann said.


