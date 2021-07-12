StockMarketWire.com - Review platform Trustpilot said it expected to report a 31% jump in first-half revenue.
Revenue for the six months through June was seen rising to $62 million, up from $48 million.
On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was anticipated to be 22%.
Trustpilot said a re-acceleration in its business had continued following the earlier impact of the pandemic, with bookings growth of around 37% recorded in the first half.
'We are encouraged by the progress we have made in the first half of the year and the board remains confident in the strategy and outlook for the business,' chief executive Holten Muhlmann said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.