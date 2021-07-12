StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts for difference broker Plus500 said its first-half revenue had fallen 39% as markets became more calm following heavy volatility during the pandemic.
Revenue for the six months through June fell to $346.2 million, down from $564.2 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
Compared to the first half of 2019, however, revenue was up from $148.0 million.
'The company delivered significant further positive momentum during the first half, despite a relatively stable market environment in the second quarter, when compared to recent periods, and against a record performance during 2020,' Plus500 said.
It added that 136,980 new customers were onboarded during the first half, down from 198,176 year-on-year, but up from 47,540 in the first half of 2019.
Plus500 said its 'strong' performance was delivered despite regulatory changes implemented in Australia, the impact of which was as expected to date and would continue to be assessed.
'The board remains confident about the company's performance during the remainder of 2021 and beyond,' it said.
'Plus500's market-leading proprietary technology platform, flexible and scalable business model and robust financial position leave the group well positioned to deliver a strong and consistent performance over the medium and long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
