StockMarketWire.com - People-screening technology group Thruvision posted a full-year loss after the pandemic dented sales to the customs, aviation and surface transport sectors.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £2.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.5 million. Revenue slid 16% to £6.7 million.
Thruvision did not declare any dividends. Cash at 31 March was £7.3 million, down from £8.4 million a year earlier.
'As with many others, the pandemic presented us with a number of challenges but our presence in multiple markets, combined with the flexibility of colleagues and suppliers, gave us good levels of resilience,' chief executive Colin Evans said.
'We saw demand from our profit protection sector strengthen as lock-down restrictions started easing in the spring and we believe this continuing shift to online retail will sustain our strong growth in this sector.'
'The scale of opportunity in both our customs and aviation sectors remains undiminished but we expect each of these sectors to recover at different rates over the coming months.'
'With differentiated products, a very competitive market position and a strong cash balance, we expect to return to growth this year and remain confident in our strategy, market drivers and long-term opportunities.'
