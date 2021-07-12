StockMarketWire.com - Checkit said it had appointed Kit Kyte as chief executive officer.

Kyte during his time as vice president of Genpact was responsible for European sales for the consumer goods and life sciences division.

'Following this appointment, Keith Daley has decided to progressively step back from his executive role over a handover period of six months and then will remain on the Board as Non-Executive Chair,' the comapny said.




