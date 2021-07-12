StockMarketWire.com - Security services provider Westminster said it had won a contract to supply security services to help protect the Tower of London.
'The Tower of London is a world-renowned iconic castle and World Heritage Site, built by William the Conqueror in 1078, and has served as a Royal Palace, fortress and prison over the centuries,' the company said.
'Security of such a landmark building, which is open to the public, is paramount and Westminster has been contracted to provide inter alia, professional security services to the pedestrian and vehicular entrances.'
Further details on the scope of the contract would remain confidential, Westminster said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.