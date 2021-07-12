StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos formed a joint-venture with US-based retailer, Nordstrom, which will invest in the company to gain a minority interest in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.
Under the joint-venture agreement, ASOS will retain operational and creative control, but work with Nordstrom to 'leverage its US market expertise and extensive customer reach to build an exciting future for these brands in their second biggest market,' the company said.
'ASOS is working with Nordstrom to debut as its first-ever retail partner, which will see an edit of the best ASOS brands launching across Nordstrom.com and in selected high-impact Nordstrom stores,' it added.
'Further to this, ASOS click and collect services will be rolled out across the wider Nordstrom store estate as the next step in continuing to enhance the ASOS proposition for its US customers.'
