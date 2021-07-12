StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks brands owner Distil reported a rise in revenue on higher volumes in the first quarter of the year as on-trade activity returns following the easing of pandemic restrictions.
Sales revenue increased 10%, with volumes up 15% year-on-year for the first quarter of our financial year.
'Growth in volumes ahead of revenues reflect the partial recovery in licensed sales for Blavod Black Vodka, mainly through Europe and Duty Free,' the company said.
'The figures are particularly encouraging as we are lapping the unprecedented first quarter in 2020, (that had shown a 21% increase in revenue over the previous year), in which we experienced panic buying fuelled by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in unusually inflated revenues,' it added.
During quarter, the cautious reopening of hospitality delivered strong sales reported to date.
Looking ahead as restrictions continue to ease throughout Q2, the company said it expects its brands, and RedLeg, Blackwoods and TRØVE in particular, to continue to benefit over the summer and beyond.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
