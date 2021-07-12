StockMarketWire.com - Personal protection and insurance products CPP said performance in the first six months of the year had been in line with its expectations.
India, the group's largest market, entered a national lockdown in the second quarter of 2021, leading to a sharp reduction in new business activity during April and May.
But a robust recovery in trading in the last few weeks and the lifting of lockdown measures, should see 'the trading performance of CPP India continue to improve in the second half of 2021,' the company said.
In other territories, the pandemic continued to be a source of uncertainty amongst consumers and the company's business partners.
'Whilst the group has weathered the most recent COVID-19 storms satisfactorily, it is sensible at this point to take a guarded view about the outlook for the remainder of the year given the dynamic nature of the trading background,' the company said.
'The board anticipates being able to provide further guidance when the interim results are announced,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.