StockMarketWire.com - Critical components maker Avingtrans said its companies Stainless Metalcraft, Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling and Hayward Tyler had won a contract worth £4.4 million from Doosan Babcock to supply remote maintenance pumps.

Under the contract, to be executed over a period of two years, the three companies would supply maintenance pumps, which will form a critical part of the SIXEP continuity plant.

'The contract will see the three Avingtrans companies work together as part of a Goods Supply Agreement to Doosan Babcock, one of PPP's world class partners delivering the Sellafield site's decommissioning programme,' the company said.








