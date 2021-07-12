StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower on Monday as jitters about rising Covid-19 infections at home and elsewhere temper recovery hopes.
At 0825, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 35.01 points, or 0.5%, at 7,086.87.
The UK is still expected to lift final coronavirus restrictions next Monday, citing the success of its vaccination drive.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned reopening will be accompanied by a surge in infections, mostly of the more transmissible Delta strain.
In corporate news, newspaper publisher Daily Mail and General Trust rallied 4.6% to £10.88 on announcing that the Rothermere family, its largest shareholder, may take it private, should it sell its RMS insurance risk and Cazoo businesses.
Daily Mail and General Trust investors would get 251p per share if the buyout goes through.
Insurance company Admiral advanced 2.6% to £32.01, having upgraded its profit outlook on positive injury claims costs and lower-than-expected motor claims frequency.
Admiral's pre-tax profit for the six months through June was expected in the range of £450 million-to-£500 million.
Ingredients group Tate & Lyle firmed 2.3% to 780p as it agreed to sell a controlling stake in its primary products business in North America and Latin America to KPS Capital Partners for $1.3 billion.
Tate & Lyle said it planned to return around £500 million to shareholders via a special dividend and associated share consolidation.
Online fashion retailer Asos firmed 1.0% to £48.83, having formed a joint-venture with US-based retailer Nordstrom, which would take a minority interest in Topshop, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.
Asos said it would retain operational and creative control, but work with Nordstrom to 'leverage its US market expertise and extensive customer reach'.
Fellow fashion retailer Quiz jumped 17% to 11.45p, having reported a rise in first-quarter sales -- though it said its business was still suffering from lower demand more broadly, owing to the pandemic.
Quiz's revenue for the three months through June increased to £17.3 million, up from £4.2 million year-on-year, with online sales comprising £6.4 million on the total.
Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 added 0.3% to £13.705 after its first-half revenue fell 39% as markets became more calm following heavy volatility during the pandemic.
Plus500's revenue for the six months through June fell to $346.2 million, down from $564.2 million year-on-year, though it was up from $148.0 million in the first half of 2019.
Review platform Trustpilot edged up less than 0.1% to 334.8p as it guided for a 31% jump in first-half revenue, or a 22% rise on a constant currency basis.
Trustpilot said a re-acceleration in its business had continued following the earlier impact of the pandemic, with bookings growth of around 37% recorded in the first half.
Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals slid 0.6% to £46.00, even as it said its annual revenue had risen 18%.
Pub group Young & Co's Brewery fell 0.3% to £16.10 following news that it had agreed to sell most of its tenanted estate in the Ram Pub Company to Punch Pubs & Co. for £53 million.
The deal would see Young's sell 56 of the 63 pubs in the Ram Pub Company and retain the other seven pubs for the long term.
Consultancy company Science Group rallied 7.0% to 428p, having upgraded its profit guidance, citing momentum at all three of its divisions continuing throughout the first half.
Science Group, however, also announced that recently installed chief financial officer Sameet Vohra would resign at the end of July, citing a mismatch of management styles.
People-screening technology group Thruvision shed 4.1% to 23.95p as it posted a full-year loss after the pandemic dented sales to the customs, aviation and surface transport sectors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.