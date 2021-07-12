StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said a phase-two drilling programme at the Racecourse mineral resource on the Bushranger copper-gold project in Australia was on track to commence on Thursday.

A total of around 8,000 metres of drilling was planned in the first phase of 13 holes using two drill rigs.

The drilling would focus primarily on further definition of the potentially open-pittable, higher-grade copper-gold zone in the central part of the resource area.

A report on modelling of various open pit scenarios commissioned from external mining consultants was expected shortly and the new drilling would complement that study.


