StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Lexington Gold it had identified new areas of alteration and mineralisation, as well as additional drill targets following positive assay results from surface exploration sampling programme at the Carolina Belle project in the US
'With several gold assay results over 1g/t, including one at 17g/t, all from surface outcrops, we continue to be excited about the potential at Carolina Belle,' the company said.
'In light of the promising results from the surface exploration programme, in addition to the historical mining information and grades achieved at Carolina Belle, we are hopeful that, dependent on drill rig availability and suitability, we can incorporate a comprehensive drill programme at the Carolina Belle Project into a planned far larger Phase 2 drilling campaign.' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
