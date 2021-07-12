StockMarketWire.com - Photo booth and laundry services group Photo-Me International swung to a first-half profit, as a rollback of coronavirus restrictions drove an increase in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through April amounted to £12.0 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £24.2 million. Revenue rose 3.4% to £94.6 million.
Photo-Me didn't declare an interim dividend.
The company said it had seen a stronger-than-anticipated recovery of revenue for its identification business lost as a result of the pandemic, particularly in Japan, France and the UK.
Laundry operations, meanwhile, continued to perform well.
'Looking ahead, I am confident of a return to our fundamentals more quickly than previously expected, unless the Covid situation presents new difficulties,' chief executive Serge Crasnianski said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.