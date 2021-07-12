StockMarketWire.com - Antenna company MTI Wireless Edge said it had been selected to partner with US engineering firm Craig Technologies and its subsidiary Sidus Space to develop a new range of space antennas.
Space Florida had entered into a bi-lateral partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority to support joint aerospace research and development projects.
Known as the Florida Israel innovation partnership, it required companies from both countries to participate in every project that was funded.
'For this project, MTI will receive a grant of $125,000 to support the development of the new space antenna,' the company said.
'The project has been established to develop an innovative new antenna that can be used for space-ground and space-space applications.'
'MTI expects to customize an existing antenna to the required satellite communication frequency band and mechanically redesign this to meet the space environmental requirements.'
'Testing of the new solution will be performed in subsequent phases using Craig's on-orbit technology demonstration satellites to demonstrate Technology Readiness Level 9.'
'This joint effort assumes MTI will be responsible for the development and manufacturing and Craig Technologies for the marketing of the new technology to commercial companies.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
