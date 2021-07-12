StockMarketWire.com - Executive recruitment firm Norman Broadbent said chief executive Mike Brennan was leaving, effective immediately, after more than five years at the company.
Executive chairman Peter Searle would take over the day-to-day running of the business until a replacement CEO was found.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
