StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices group RUA Life Sciences posted a full-year loss, despite a rise in sales, as the pandemic prompted people to delay elective surgeries.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £1.59 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.90 million.
Revenue rose to £1.53 million, up from £0.49 million.
'We set very demanding objectives for the RUA Medical business on its acquisition and, despite the considerable disruption to normal business activities caused by the pandemic, I am very proud of how much the team has achieved over the past year,' chairman Bill Brown said.
'RUA Life Sciences is now well positioned to benefit from this hard work with the anticipated commercial launch of the vascular graft product range in the current financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
