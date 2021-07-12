StockMarketWire.com - Space management software group SmartSpace Software said it had signed five distribution agreements to resell its workspace management solution.
The new partners included IT business XMA and computer hardware and software group Insight Direct.
The company said it also recently signed its first partner in Ireland, AVMI, a lprovider of visual collaboration services.
It also had signed up two smaller partners including technology solutions provider Elevate in New Zealand and audio visual provider Beyond Networks in Australia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.