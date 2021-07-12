StockMarketWire.com - Space management software group SmartSpace Software said it had signed five distribution agreements to resell its workspace management solution.

The new partners included IT business XMA and computer hardware and software group Insight Direct.

The company said it also recently signed its first partner in Ireland, AVMI, a lprovider of visual collaboration services.

It also had signed up two smaller partners including technology solutions provider Elevate in New Zealand and audio visual provider Beyond Networks in Australia.


