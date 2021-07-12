StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport technical services group Journeo said it had received purchase orders to install Journeo Edge internet of things gateways to connect Abellio's entire fleet of over 900 vehicles over 4G to Journeo's cloud-based video management software and services.

The value of the order and additional monthly software and services revenue is £0.5m of which £0.3m is expected to be delivered and recognised in the current financial year.

The purchase orders following an announcement on 3 August 2020 regarding a 3-year framework contract renewal with Abellio London Bus.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com