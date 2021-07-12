StockMarketWire.com - Emmerson plc, the Moroccan focused potash development company, has announced the appointment of Rupert Joy as a non-executive director, with immediate effect.
The company expects that Joy, an experienced diplomat and former ambassador & head of the EU Delegation to Morocco, will help strengthen its national profile and networks.
Emmerson is currently advancing towards the construction of Africa's first commercial potash mine in Morocco.
It also announces Edward McDermott, a non-executive director, will be stepping down from the Board, with effect from today.
Graham Clarke, ceo of Emmerson, commented: ‘Rupert has extensive experience in one of the most senior European diplomatic posts as EU Ambassador to Morocco and we believe this will be highly valuable as we advance our Khemisset Potash Project to become the first commercial potash mine in Africa.’
