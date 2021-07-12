StockMarketWire.com - Midatech Pharma plc, the drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced the appointment of Dr Dmitry Zamoryakhin as chief scientific officer, a non-board role, with immediate effect.
Dr. Zamoryakhin has experience across all phases of development of drugs and medical devices, working with regulatory authorities including the EMA, FDA, PMDA, and NMPA.
Zamoryakhin was chief medical officer of Oxford Biomedica plc and previously held positions at Grunenthal GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company ltd, Ono Pharmaceutical Co ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline.
Commenting, Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO of Midatech said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Dmitry to the Midatech team. He is a medic, was big pharma trained and has been biotech battle hardened. His breadth of experience will be invaluable as we move our Q-Sphera programmes and MTX110 through proof of concept to partnering.’
