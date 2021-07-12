StockMarketWire.com - Inspired plc has announced that Inspired Energy plc has now been renamed Inspired plc. The change was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM.
The ticker will remain INSE.
The name change reflects the evolved structure of the group. It is now a technology enabled service provider with a leading position for energy procurement, utility cost optimisation and sustainability enhancement in the UK and Ireland with three clearly defined divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG and Inspired Software.
Commenting on the evolution to Inspired PLC, Mark Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘Inspired plc has evolved into a leading designer of solutions that allow Corporate Businesses to reduce their energy consumption through the provision of optimisation services (Energy Optimisation Services), underpinned by a software offering to both Corporate clients and other service providers such as third party intermediaries (Software Solutions).’
